New DP leader Maehara to pick ex-policy chief Yamao as secretary-general

Democratic Party President Seiji Maehara plans to appoint Lower House lawmaker Shiori Yamao, the party’s former policy chief, as secretary-general of the main opposition party, it was learned Sunday.

The 43-year-old’s ascent to the party’s No. 2 position reflects the new president’s resolve to make reforms, sources said.

Maehara will also appoint former Chief Cabinet Secretary Yukio Edano, 53, who lost to the former foreign minister in Friday’s leadership election, and Atsushi Oshima, 60, his election campaign chief, as deputy presidents to strengthen unity in the party, the sources said.

Oshima was previously state minister of internal affairs and communications. Like Yamao, Edano and Oshima are also members of the House of Representatives.