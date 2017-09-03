Princess Mako to marry former university classmate; possibly next fall

Princess Mako, the eldest granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, will marry her longtime boyfriend from university, Kei Komuro, possibly in fall next year, the Imperial Household Agency said Sunday.

The couple’s wedding may take place the same year the 83-year-old Emperor relinquishes the throne, with the government mulling December 2018 as a possible date for the first abdication by a Japanese monarch in two centuries.

Princess Mako, the elder daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, will renounce her status as a member of the Imperial family to marry Komuro, a commoner, in accordance with the Imperial House Law.

Grand Steward Shinichiro Yamamoto, of the agency, announced the couple’s engagement after the Emperor approved the marriage in the morning.

“Mr. Kei Komuro is a truly respectable person and right marriage partner for Her Imperial Highness Princess Mako,” said Yamamoto. “So we could not be happier about their informal engagement today.”

The engagement will become official through a traditional rite of betrothal ceremony called Nosai no Gi. During the ceremony, Komuro’s messenger will visit the princess’ Imperial residence with gifts for Prince Akishino’s family.

The two, both 25, were students at Tokyo’s International Christian University when they first met at a party held in Shibuya Ward to talk about studying abroad, and have dated for five years.

The pair started dating soon after meeting and Komuro reportedly proposed about a year later. The princess’ fiance currently works as a paralegal at a law firm in the capital and attends Hitotsubashi University’s graduate school at night to study business law.

Komuro lives in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo, with his widowed mother and grandfather. He served as a “Prince of the Sea” to promote tourism for a local town in 2010.

It will be the first Imperial marriage since 2014 when Princess Noriko, a daughter of Emperor Akihito’s late cousin Prince Takamado, tied the knot with Kunimaro Senge, the eldest son of the chief priest of Izumo Taisha, a Shinto shrine in Shimane Prefecture.

As a naishinno princess, a daughter or granddaughter of the Emperor, Princess Mako will be the first to marry since the Emperor’s only daughter Sayako Kuroda’s nuptials in 2005.

The Emperor is expected to attend the couple’s wedding, becoming the first emperor to take part in a grandchild’s marriage ceremony in modern Japan.

The announcement had originally been planned for July 8, but the couple decided to postpone it in consideration of the damage caused by heavy rains that hit southwestern regions of the country earlier in the month.

Following the Nosai no Gi, the pair will go through other rites in the run-up to their wedding, including a ceremony in which Princess Mako reports her marriage to the Imperial ancestors and Shinto gods at three sanctuaries in the Imperial Palace, and Choken no Gi, in which the princess will convey her gratitude to the Emperor and Empress Michiko before leaving the family.

With the submission of a marriage notification to authorities, Princess Mako will be registered as an ordinary citizen and be given a all the rights thereof, including suffrage. Her departure will reduce the number of Imperial family members, including the Emperor, to 18.

The pending loss of her title has highlighted what critics decry as a male chauvinist Imperial succession system. Female Imperial family members are also prohibited from ascending the Chrysanthemum Throne.

With Prince Hisahito, Princess Mako’s 10-year-old brother, the only male of his generation in the Imperial household, the shrinking size of the Imperial family raises concern over a possible succession crisis.

The Diet enacted a one-off law in June to allow Emperor Akihito to pass the throne to his elder son Crown Prince Naruhito. At the time, parliament committees adopted a nonbinding resolution requesting the government to consider how to ensure a stable Imperial succession by such means as allowing princesses to remain as members of the Imperial family after marriage.

But the resolution does not call for a quick solution, with the deadline for drawing a conclusion of the debate not included.

When a female Imperial family member becomes a commoner through marriage, the state pays her a lump sum allowance. In the case of Kuroda, known as Princess Sayako before her marriage, about 150 million yen ($1.4 million) was paid.