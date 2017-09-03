Frankfurt to evacuate 60,000 while defusing ‘Blockbuster’ World War II bomb

At least 60,000 people were to be forced from their homes in central Frankfurt on Sunday as Germany began an operation to defuse a huge unexploded World War II bomb.

It will be the biggest evacuation of its kind in postwar Germany, said Frankfurt’s security chief, Markus Frank.

The 1.8-ton British bomb, which German media said was nicknamed “Wohnblockknacker” (“Blockbuster”) for its ability to wipe out whole streets and flatten buildings, was discovered on Tuesday during building work.

Police have since been guarding the bomb site, which is close to the city center and just some 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) north of the main Zeil shopping area.

Frank said homes and buildings within a 1.5-kilometer radius of the site were to be cleared by early morning, and residents likely would need to stay away until evening.

“We must have this area completely cleared by 8 a.m.,” Frank said.

The Westend district is home to many of Frankfurt’s top bankers, including European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, who spends his weekends away from the German city.

Two major hospitals are also within the evacuation zone, including one with a big ward of newborns. Staffers at the affected hospitals began transferring patients and infants to other medical centers beginning Saturday.

“We have almost finished the evacuation in the hospitals, but for retirement homes, it’s going to take a bit more time,” a spokesman for the city’s firefighters said.

The massive bomb in question is an HC 4000, a high-capacity explosive used in air raids by Britain’s Royal Air Force during World War II and contains 1.4 tons of explosives.

Although police have said there is no immediate danger, the bomb’s massive size prevents them from taking any chances during the disarming process.

More than 70 years after the end of the war, unexploded bombs are regularly found buried in Germany, legacies of the intense bombing campaigns by the Allied forces against Nazi Germany.

On Saturday, 21,000 people had to be evacuated from the western city of Koblenz as bomb disposal experts defused an unexploded American World War II shell.

In May, 50,000 residents were forced to leave their homes in the northern city of Hanover for an operation to defuse several WWII-era bombs.

One of the biggest such evacuations to date took place on Christmas Day 2016, when another unexploded British bomb, containing 1.8 tons of explosives, prompted the evacuation of 54,000 people in the southern city of Augsburg.