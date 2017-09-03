North Korea claims it has developed powerful H-bomb capable of fitting on ICBM

North Korea claimed Sunday that it has developed a more advanced hydrogen bomb of “great destructive power” that can be loaded onto the country’s new intercontinental ballistic missiles, a claim likely to further inflame tensions in the region.

Leader Kim Jong Un inspected the device at the country’s Nuclear Weapons Institute and watched the weapon being loaded onto an ICBM, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said in a report early Sunday.

The hydrogen bomb, with “super explosive power,” was indigenously crafted and has an explosive yield “adjustable” to hundreds of kilotons, it said.

“The H-bomb, the explosive power of which is adjustable from tens kiloton to hundreds kiloton, is a multifunctional thermonuclear nuke with great destructive power which can be detonated even at high altitudes for super-powerful EMP attack according to strategic goals,” the report said, referring to an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack in which a nuclear bomb is detonated high in the atmosphere, theoretically producing damaging current and voltage surges.

The claims could not be independently verified, but pictures released by the North showed Kim in a black suit examining a metal, peanut-shaped casing — apparently a mock-up of the bomb itself. One photo showed what appeared to be the nose cone of a missile near the mock-up and another showed an apparent diagram of how the supposed bomb would fit onto the tip of the long-range missile.

Pyongyang conducted two successful tests of an ICBM in July — including one that experts say potentially puts Chicago and Los Angeles within range.

But questions remain over its ability to mount a warhead on the tip of a missile that can survive the rigors of atmospheric re-entry.

On Sunday morning, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said after a telephone call with U.S. President Donald Trump that the two leaders had agreed to “further step up pressure” on Pyongyang, Abe told reporters after the 20-minute teleconference.

Abe didn’t directly mention Pyongyang’s hydrogen bomb claim, saying only that the government would “calmly analyze” the situation, and it wasn’t clear if he was referring to the announcement.

“We completely agreed that we must thoroughly coordinate with each other and with South Korea, and cooperate closely with the international community, to increase pressure on North Korea and make it change its policies,” Abe told reporters at his official residence.

The call was the third between the two leaders since Tuesday, when the North fired an intermediate-range missile over Hokkaido and into the Pacific Ocean. It is extremely rare for the leaders of two countries hold teleconferences so often, a scene that underlined the close personal ties Abe has forged with Trump.

“We have again analyzed the latest situation and discussed how we should respond,” Abe said. “We have completely agreed that we need to put more pressure on North Korea to make it change its policies,” he said.

According to a senior Foreign Ministry official, Trumps personally prefers to speak directly with to Abe, rather than exchanging views through lower-level officials.

Trump preference’s has apparently resulted in the frequent number of teleconferences with Abe, the official said.

Concerns in Tokyo over Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions have surged to fresh highs after that launch — the first unannounced firing of a missile designed to carry a nuclear payload to fly over Japan.

North Korea’s continued provocations — including Tuesday’s overflight and a drill in March that Pyongyang said was practice for attacking U.S. military bases in Japan — have stoked growing concern in Tokyo.

Both drills involved military units “tasked with striking the bases” of American forces, according to North Korean state media. Kim said the missile exercises would continue — possibly including more overflights of Japan.

Abe called Tuesday’s missile exercise an “unprecedented, grave and serious” threat and Trump reiterated his stance that “all options” — an allusion to military action — remain on the table for reining in the isolated country.

North Korea says a credible nuclear deterrent is crucial to its survival, claiming it is under constant threat from a “hostile” United States. Seven rounds of stinging United Nations Security Council sanctions over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs have failed to halt its march toward deploying this credible deterrent.

A high-ranking Japanese government official who briefed reporters on the Abe-Trump call said the two had agreed to closely cooperate in seeking an even tougher U.N. Security Council resolution against the North.

Kim said the indigenous development of the hydrogen bomb had come at “a great price” and “expressed great satisfaction” that the country’s nuclear scientists can “do anything without fail if the party is determined to do.”

“All components of the H-bomb were homemade and all the processes ranging from the production of weapons-grade nuclear materials to precision processing of components and their assembling were put on the Juche basis, thus enabling the country to produce powerful nuclear weapons as many as it wants,” he said.

“Juche,” or self reliance, is the North’s homegrown go-it-alone ideology that is a mix of Marxism and extreme nationalism. It was widely preached by state founder Kim Il Sung, grandfather of the current ruler.

Speculation has grown in recent weeks that the country would conduct its sixth nuclear test, though the respected North Korean-watching 38 North website said last week that satellite imagery of the Punggye-ri test site shown no evidence of an imminent blast.

In the KCNA report, Kim “set forth tasks to be fulfilled in the research into nukes,” it said, but made no mention of plans for a sixth nuclear test.

The most recent detonation, in September last year, was its “most powerful to date” according to the South Korean government, with a 10-kiloton yield — still less than the 15-kiloton U.S. atomic bomb that destroyed Hiroshima in 1945.

In January, it said it had successfully tested a “miniaturized hydrogen bomb” underground, though experts had cast doubt on that claim and Pyongyang is well-known for its regular use of overblown rhetoric.

Atomic bombs work on the principle of nuclear fission, where energy is released by splitting atoms of enriched uranium or plutonium encased in the warhead, while hydrogen bombs, also known as thermonuclear weapons, work on fusion and are far more powerful.

David Albright, president of the Institute for Science and International Security in Washington, said the statement and pictures “show that North Korea wants us to think it is working on thermonuclear weapons.”

But Albright said this was far from proven, noting that the pictures look “like a model in a room for models, not for loading nuclear devices into re-entry vehicles.”

Still, experts said the announcement — in particular the comments on adjustable-yield weapons and EMPs — was likely to convey the direction of the isolated nation’s strategy for its atomic arsenal.

“The assertion that this warhead is variable-yield and capable of specialized weapons effects implies a complex nuclear strategy,” said Adam Mount, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress in Washington.

“The statement implies that North Korea is considering limited nuclear strikes for escalation control — not just massive assured retaliation against an aggressor,” Mount said. “This suggests nuclear weapons could be used earlier in a conflict or in a wider range of circumstances.”