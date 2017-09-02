Filipino man held in alleged murder of Ibaraki student in 2004

The Ibaraki Prefectural Police on Saturday arrested a Filipino man suspected of killing a 21-year-old woman in 2004.

Taken into custody was Gifu resident Lampano Jerico Mori, 35. The police also plan to place two other Filipino men suspected as accomplices on an international wanted list.

The police said the suspect allegedly raped the woman, who was then a second-year student at Ibaraki University, and strangled her in the early hours of Jan. 31, 2004.

Mori was living in Ibaraki at the time, the police said. His suspected accomplices, who are 31 and 33, left Japan in 2007, they said.

The naked body of the victim was found in a river in the village of Miho. There were several cuts on her body, including deep ones to the neck and chest.

The Ibaraki police said at a news conference Saturday that the arrest was made based on evidence and witness accounts. Investigative sources said DNA collected from the victim’s body matched Mori’s.