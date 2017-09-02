Japanese journalist, nonfiction writer Eidai Hayashi dies at 83

Famed journalist and nonfiction writer Eidai Hayashi, who documented victims of pollution and other social problems as well as Korean forced laborers from the war, died of lung cancer at a hospital in Fukuoka Prefecture on Friday. He was 83.

A native of Fukuoka, Hayashi, whose real name was Shigenori Hayashi, wrote about people in hardship after his father was tortured by Japan’s special police during World War II. He was inspired by activist and writer Kanson Arahata, who covered the serious pollution caused by the Ashio copper mine in eastern Japan.

Hayashi, known for his thorough interviews, was awarded by the Peace & Cooperative Journalist Fund of Japan in 2007.