Abe and Putin to hold summit Thursday in Vladivostok

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been set for Thursday in the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok, the presidential office announced Friday.

The bilateral summit will be held on the sidelines of a two-day meeting of the Russia-led Eastern Economic Forum starting Wednesday.

Japan and Russia have agreed to conduct joint economic activities on and around four Russia-held, Japan-claimed islands off Hokkaido. One of the focuses of the summit will be whether they can agree to quickly start the projects.

Ahead of the meeting, Nikolai Patrushev, an aide to Putin and secretary of Russia’s Security Council, will visit Japan to finalize the topics to be discussed by the two leaders. This may also include North Korea.

The four islands were seized by the former Soviet Union at the end of World War II. The territorial dispute has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from concluding a peace treaty to formally end World War II.