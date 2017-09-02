New DP chief Maehara faces rocky start at helm of top opposition party

The Democratic Party faces the critical task of reviving itself under Seiji Maehara, but the eight invalid votes cast in Friday’s leadership election point to a rough road ahead for new chief of the nation’s largest opposition party.

Since the eight protesting members might join others who have recently left the struggling party, some say the situation is worse than when outgoing DP President Renho was elected a year ago.

“After learning the election results, I now feel I’m getting off to a very tough start,” Maehara told his colleagues.

The race was between two former members of the Democratic Party of Japan, the DP’s core predecessor: Maehara, who was foreign minister when the DPJ was in power, and Yukio Edano, its chief Cabinet secretary.

On Saturday, Maehara said on a TV program that he planned to appoint Edano to a key post, describing him as “a very efficient person.” “I want him to play a central role” in the new leadership team, he said. This could mean secretary-general, chairman of the Policy Research Committee or deputy president.

But more than a few members were cool to the election outcome. One young member referred to Maehara and Edano as “the same old faces,” while an official who held a senior post under Renho said, “Public support for the DP would not have risen regardless of whether Maehara or Edano won the race.”

Seven of the eight invalid votes were blank, while the last one listed an unofficial candidate, a source familiar with the matter said.

The DP has been struggling since it was created in March 2016 through the DPJ-Ishin no To (Japan Innovation Party) merger, but now there is growing interest in a new party planned by a group including Masaru Wakasa, a close adviser to Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike.

The DP has been shedding lawmakers apparently interested in joining the party envisaged by Wakasa, a Lower House member who became an independent after leaving the ruling Liberal Democratic Party earlier this year.

The election came after Renho, who goes only by one name, resigned as president after its poor showing in the July 2 Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election.

One of Maehara’s most urgent tasks is to take a clear stance on the DP’s plan to cooperate with the Japanese Communist Party in the next Lower House election. During his campaign, Maehara called for reviewing the strategy. This gained him the support of many of the DP’s conservative members, who were dissatisfied with her policy.

“We should aim to go mainstream so we can better compete with the LDP without leaning to the left,” Kazuya Shinba, the DP’s Diet affairs chief in the House of Councilors, told reporters Friday. Shinba backed Maehara in the election.

But the pro-Maehara contingent remains fragmented. A faction led by former Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yorihisa Matsuno, for example, is filled with members who have weak support bases and therefore want the party to support the fielding of unified election candidates with the JCP or other opposition parties.

At his inaugural news conference Friday, Maehara said the issue will be discussed by the new leadership team, noting that a leader “is not a dictator.”

As Maehara goes about bolstering unity in the party to revive its fortunes, his choice for secretary-general will be closely watched, critics say.

Officials in the Edano camp believe the DP can unite if Edano gets the post. Edano, favored by the DP’s liberal contingent, had expected 41 members to vote for him in the election. In the end, 51 backed him. But appointing Edano, who supported maintaining election cooperation with the JCP, could prompt the conservatives to defect. Edano is also negative about collaborating with the new party sought by Wakasa’s team.

On the policy front, how to respond to the constitutional amendment drive of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the LDP president, will be a major topic. The issue has been a constant source of friction in the DP, which hasn’t been able to adopt a clear stance.

Maehara, an advocate of constitutional revision, refrained from clarifying his stance during the DP election. If he continues to be vague, however, the frustration harbored by its conservative faction could boil over, sources said.

If the LDP submits a constitutional revision proposal to the extraordinary Diet session expected this autumn, Maehara could face a difficult decision at the start of his presidency, the sources said.