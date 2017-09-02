Two pristine century-old shipwrecks found in Lake Huron

Two shipwrecks more than a century old have been found in the deep waters of Lake Huron, maritime archaeologists announced Friday.

Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary officials recently confirmed the identities of the wooden freighter Ohio and steel-hulled steamer Choctaw. Researchers from the Alpena, Michigan-based federal sanctuary found what they believed to be the vessels during a May expedition.

Officials plan future expeditions to the 202-foot-long (62-meter) Ohio and 266-foot Choctaw, which are well-preserved in the cold water. They also intend to nominate the shipwrecks for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.

They are in more than 200 feet of water off the coast of Michigan’s Presque Isle, within the sanctuary’s boundaries. Sanctuary Superintendent Jeff Gray the precise coordinates of the wrecks won’t be released until researchers have gathered more information, but the ultimate goal is to open them up to public diving.

“Both are magnificently preserved,” he said. “They’re really time capsules, sitting there fully intact.”

The Ohio sank in 1894 and the Choctaw in 1915, both in collisions with other vessels. All crew members were rescued from both, but five died on one of the vessels involved in the collision with the Ohio, the schooner Ironton, which has not been found.

Researchers and divers have long sought to locate the Choctaw, considered unique among experts for its “straight-back” design.

It was the subject of a 2011 search involving professional researchers and high school students that became a documentary film, “Project Shiphunt.” Though the Choctaw proved elusive, the crew located two other shipwrecks.

Thunder Bay estimates its 4,300-square-mile (11,100-square-kilometer) sanctuary contains about 200 shipwrecks, with about half discovered. It protects and monitors the wrecks in what was once known as “Shipwreck Alley.”