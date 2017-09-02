Government to raise over ¥1 trillion via Japan Post share sale

The government plans to raise more than ¥1 trillion ($9 billion) this month by selling a second portion of shares in Japan Post Holdings Co., sources said.

The proceeds will be used to finance reconstruction in areas affected by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, the sources said Friday.

Japan Post’s shares have traded at around ¥1,340 to ¥1,410 over the past month. The 2015 initial public offering price was ¥1,400.

The firm fell into the red in the fiscal year to March 31 due to losses related to its Australian logistics subsidiary Toll Holdings Ltd. But it logged a profit in the April-June first quarter of the current fiscal year.

The government, which raised ¥1.4 trillion through its first sale of shares in Japan Post and its group firms, currently holds around 80 percent of the total shares, which by law must be reduced eventually to around a third.

The government plans to sell stakes several times by fiscal 2022 to secure a total of around ¥4 trillion to finance reconstruction.