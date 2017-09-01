Nonfinancial firms’ internal reserves surpass ¥400 trillion for first time

The combined internal reserves of Japan’s nonfinancial companies topped ¥400 trillion for the first time at the end of fiscal 2016 thanks to improvements in the economy, a quarterly survey by the Finance Ministry showed Friday.

As of March 31, the balance stood at ¥406.23 trillion, up 7.5 percent from the previous year, the survey said.

Nonfinancial companies are expected to come under greater pressure to use those funds to increase investment and wages instead of sitting on them, critics said.

The combined balance has set record highs for five consecutive years since the end of fiscal 2013, after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe returned to power in December 2012.

The record-breaking increase in nonfinancials’ internal reserves suggests they are curbing growth in investment and wages despite strong earnings.

Spending on facilities and equipment is approaching the levels before the September 2008 collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers accelerated the global financial crisis.

But the ministry’s latest data show that the surveyed firms’ combined capital spending in the April-June quarter fell 2.8 percent from the preceding quarter after seasonal adjustment, marking the first drop in three quarters.

“Growth in investment has been slower than that in corporate earnings,” said Yoshimasa Maruyama, chief market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Finance Minister Taro Aso, who has often criticized the corporate accumulation excessive internal reserves, is seen pressing them harder to increase investment and wages.

Meanwhile, many companies claim they are building up reserves for potential future needs, such as financing acquisitions.