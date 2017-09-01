Mitsui Fudosan joins 58-story skyscraper project in Manhattan

Major real estate developer Mitsui Fudosan Co. said Friday it will join a project worth ¥400 billion to ¥450 billion to build a 58-story office building in Manhattan, New York.

Through a U.S. unit, the firm will invest ¥360 billion to ¥400 billion in a special-purpose company to be set up for the project by a local property developer.

It will be one of the biggest overseas building investment projects involving a Japanese real estate firm.

The Manhattan building, provisionally called 50 Hudson Yards, will also have three stories below ground. Construction will start by the end of the year, with completion slated for 2022. It will have about 260,000 sq. meters of floor space.

“We expect to earn stable revenue from the project, because demand for office space is robust in New York,” a Mitsui Fudosan official said. The tenants will include major U.S. asset management firm BlackRock.

Mitsui Fudosan is also involved in a ¥150 billion Manhattan project to build a 51-story office building due for completion next year. The company has put up 90 percent of the costs.