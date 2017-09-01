Dollar moves narrowly around ¥110 in Tokyo

The dollar moved in a narrow range around ¥110 in Tokyo trading Friday amid a prevailing wait-and-see mood before the release of closely watched U.S. jobs data.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.17-18, down from ¥110.49-49 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.1885-1886, down from $1.1891-1891, and at ¥130.95-95, down from ¥131.39-39.

The dollar fluctuated above ¥110.10 in early trading after falling back below ¥110 overseas, weighed down by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s remarks on Thursday that were taken as indicating support for a weaker dollar.

Mnuchin said on television that having a weaker dollar is somewhat better for the United States in terms of trade.

The U.S. currency moved narrowly around ¥110 later in the morning and remained at the levels until the middle of afternoon trading.

Active trading was held in check as currency players retreated to the sidelines before the U.S. Labor Department announces the jobs data for August later on Friday, a foreign exchange broker said.

In late trading, the dollar attracted purchases for position adjustment before the data, traders said.

Market participants expect strong readings in the data as Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s U.S. private-sector employment report for August, released on Wednesday, turned out to be stronger than expected.

But an economist at a bank-affiliated securities firm said the two reports are not necessarily correlated, adding that the government data may come out weak.