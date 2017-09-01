Tokyo stocks edge up on Wall Street gains

Stocks gained further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Friday, supported by an overnight rise of U.S. equities.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 average climbed 45.23 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 19,691.47. On Thursday, the key market gauge rose 139.70 points.

The Topix, including all first-section issues, finished up 2.18 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,619.59, after gaining 9.76 points the previous day.

Stocks got off to a firm start as investors took heart from a continued advance of New York stocks, brokers said.

After the morning rise, trading became slow as a wait-and-see mood spread in the Tokyo market before the release of the U.S. government’s jobs data for August later on Friday, brokers said.

The overall condition of the market, however, was not bad, with investors hunting for undervalued stocks, brokers said.

“As Friday was the first day of the month, market players were able to adjust their positions more easily for various reasons,” said Hideyuki Suzuki, head of the investment market research department at SBI Securities Co.

Institutional investors created portfolios for September, which prompted buying in the market, Suzuki noted.

The yen’s weakness around ¥110 against the dollar may have also supported Tokyo stocks, Suzuki added.

Whether the market will maintain its firmness will depend on the results of the U.S. jobs data, Suzuki said.

In the employment data, “hourly wages will be closely watched to assess the progress of inflation in the United States,” said Tomoaki Fujii, head of the investment research division at Akatsuki Securities Inc.

Fujii indicated that comments from U.S. President Donald Trump on domestic and overseas situations, as well as geopolitical risks involving North Korea, may also be market-moving factors next week.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,222 to 663 in the TSE’s first section, while 138 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.63 billion shares from Thursday’s 1.77 billion shares.

Airline ANA, Sumitomo Warehouse and regional bank Concordia Financial were buoyant after they announced own share buyback plans.

Hourly parking service provider Park24 attracted buying after the company released dismal earnings for the November-July but kept unchanged its positive estimate for the full business year.

By contrast, game maker KLab was downbeat on profit-taking on its gains before the release of a new game title.

Fujikura was met with selling as Mizuho Securities revised down its target stock price for the nonferrous metal firm.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average ended at 19,690, unchanged from the previous day.