Gunma police search for Vietnamese man who bit officer during traffic stop

Police on Friday were searching for a 31-year-old Vietnamese who fled while an officer was attempting to handcuff him during a traffic stop in which he got bit.

An arrest warrant was issued for Nguyen Van Hai on suspicion of obstructing police duties.

Hai was stopped and questioned at around 11:15 a.m. Thursday while driving a dented car in a residential part of the town of Oizumi, Gunma Prefecture. For reasons that remain unclear, he allegedly bit the officer’s arm during the questioning process and ran away from the officer, who had only managed to handcuff one of his hands, they said.

The police mobilized 170 officers Friday morning to find Hai, who was described as 166 cm tall with a tattoo on his upper left arm. When he fled, he was clad only in a pair of black trousers.