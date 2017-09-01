LDP factions jockey for position as members ready for ‘post-Abe politics’

The power balance in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is showing changes ahead of the LDP presidential election slated for autumn 2018.

Intraparty factions, including those led by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso and Akiko Santo, former Upper House vice president, merged on July 3 into the second-largest group, with 59 members, trailing the 95-member faction led by former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroyuki Hosoda.

Aso, who heads the merged group, called Shikokai, is a close ally of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who belongs to the Hosoda faction.

“I will support the Abe administration from its center,” Aso told a news conference following the establishment of Shikokai, which also includes some members who left the group of former LDP Secretary-General Sadakazu Tanigaki.

But Aso has evidently set his eye on further expanding his group in order to compete with the Hosoda faction.

“We aim to have enough members to hold the decisive vote in post-Abe politics,” a senior member of the expanded Aso faction said.

LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida has taken a wait-and-see stance on the formation of Shikokai, declining a proposal from Aso to join forces. Kishida is regarded as a leading candidate to succeed Abe as LDP president, effectively assured of the prime ministership because of the party’s comfortable majority in the Diet.

Kishida heads the Kochikai blue-blood faction with 46 members. The late Kiichi Miyazawa, who resigned as national leader in 1993, was the last prime minister from the faction, and members are eager to see Kishida become the leader of Japan.

Some LDP lawmakers speculate that Kishida will not run in the LDP presidential election next year against Abe but will enter the following election with support from Abe. Party members close to Kishida are urging him to run in the 2018 race.

Shigeru Ishiba, former minister for regional revitalization and another leading candidate to succeed Abe, has only 19 members in his faction, one short of the 20 threshold needed to nominate a challenger for leadership of the LDP. Still, he is willing to run in the 2018 presidential election.

Last autumn, Ishiba sought support from a faction led by former Finance Minister Fukushiro Nukaga to which he used to belong. Mikio Aoki, a retired LDP veteran who still exerts a great deal of influence on the faction, proposed that the group nominate Ishiba as its candidate for the LDP presidency, according to an LDP source.

The proposal failed to win strong support because of opposition from Nukaga, as well as from many faction members who still feel resentful about Ishiba for leaving the faction.

“It won’t be easy for us to come together in support of Ishiba,” a member of the Nukaga faction said.

The Hosoda faction and the faction led by LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai have already declared their support for Abe in the 2018 presidential election.

But the Hosoda and Nikai factions, which have no major post-Abe candidates, may see their respective bonds loosen, depending on changes in the political situation following the LDP’s defeats in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election and Sendai mayoral election, both in July, and plunges in the public support ratings for the Abe Cabinet.

With Abe’s control of the LDP now weaker, the power balance within the party is likely to be affected by the dynamics of intraparty factions.