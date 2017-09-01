Princess Mako engagement to commoner rekindles debate on shrinking Imperial line

The coming informal engagement of Princess Mako, the first grandchild of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, to former university classmate and law firm employee Kei Komuro has reignited debate on the dwindling Imperial family of Japan.

The Imperial House Law of 1947 stipulates that princesses must leave the Imperial family when they marry commoners. The number of family members will drop to 18 when Princess Mako and Komuro, both 25, tie the knot.

Pundits warn that the monarchy will become unable to fulfill official duties unless something is done promptly.

The Diet passed a law in June to permit Emperor Akihito to abdicate, paving the way for the first succession from a living emperor in about 200 years.

Reflecting growing concern about the shrinking pool of Imperial family members, special committees in both chambers of the Diet adopted a resolution calling for studies on measures such as allowing the creation of Imperial branches headed by women.

The resolution was watered down, however, reflecting the conservative opinion in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party that female Imperial branches could lead to a woman or someone from the maternal Imperial bloodline ascending the throne.

Under the Imperial House Law, succession to the Chrysanthemum Throne is limited to male offspring in the paternal line of the Imperial lineage.

There are 19 members of the Imperial family, but Prince Hisahito, 10, is the only male of the eight younger than 30 years old. The other seven are unmarried women, including Princess Mako, an elder sister of the prince.

When Prince Hisahito, third in line to the throne, becomes Emperor, the number of female royals will decrease further, making it impossible to share official duties among them, said Itsuo Sonobe, an 88-year-old former Supreme Court justice who wrote a legal book about the Imperial family.

It’s possible that Imperial family members who perform acts in matters of state on behalf of an emperor will cease to exist by the time Prince Hisahito takes the throne. This means that a future emperor would not be able to visit disaster areas or make overseas trips.

The creation of female Imperial branches has been discussed for some time, relating to the granddaughters of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko. News of Princess Mako’s coming engagement sent shock waves because she was expected to support Prince Hisahito, sources said.

“Unless measures are taken to enable Princess Mako to remain in the Imperial family, her younger sister, Princess Kako, is highly likely to be removed from it, leaving no one to support Prince Hisahito,” said Isao Tokoro, professor emeritus at Kyoto Sangyo University.

The Imperial House Law should be revised so that female members can stay in the Imperial family when they marry commoners, Tokoro, 76, said. “Female Imperial family members should be allowed not only to head Imperial branches but also to take over those without heirs.”

Hidetsugu Yagi, 55-year-old professor at Reitaku University, calls for reviving 11 branches of the Imperial family that were removed from it in 1947 who are descendants of Emperor Suko, whose reign spanned the years 1348 to 1351.

Yagi cast doubt about the idea of creating female Imperial branches as that would permit men whose ancestors are unrelated to any emperor to join the Imperial line.

“If the child of any such man becomes Emperor, he will not earn deference from the public,” Yagi said, stressing the need to maintain the unbroken male bloodline of the Imperial family.