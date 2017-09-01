Maehara’s election as Democratic Party president may put pressure on Abe coalition

Conservative lawmaker Seiji Maehara was elected president of the Democratic Party on Friday, beating liberal Yukio Edano and potentially fueling moves toward opposition realignment that could lead to the advent of a new force against Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition.

Maehara, a 55-year-old Kyoto native, faces the onerous task of reviving the opposition party that is grappling with the issue of declining popularity.

To many voters, Maehara is a familiar face as he held multiple portfolios — including foreign minister — when the Democratic Party of Japan, the DP’s predecessor, was in power between 2009 and 2012.

Of particular concern now is what approach Maehara will take to the idea of a potential tie-up with Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First) — an upstart regional party founded by popular Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike. In July, the fledgling party clobbered Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election.

Masaru Wakasa, a staunch Koike ally, recently established a political organization — Nippon First no Kai (Japan First) — a move likely to serve as the basis of the new pro-Koike party in the national level.

In declaring his bid for the election last month, Maehara suggested his interest in teaming up with Koike “as long as we’re on the same page in terms of ideology and policy.”

The security hawk, currently in his eighth term as a Lower House lawmaker, favors closer ties with the United States as well as a more robust defense policy. Maehara also has suggested a rethink of the DP’s current electoral ties with the Japanese Communist Party in fielding joint candidates for elections.

The DPJ’s three-year stint in power, fraught with unfulfilled promises and internal feuds, left voters so disappointed that the opposition party’s support rate tanked to a level that, in reality, meant it hardly posed a threat to the LDP.

Even when the Abe Cabinet saw a plunge in its popularity due to a string of ministerial gaffes and scandals earlier this summer, the DP’s support rate failed to show any substantial increase.

The leadership election was held in response to the abrupt resignation of Renho, the party’s former president, in July, after she took responsibility for the DP’s crushing defeat in the metropolitan assembly election.