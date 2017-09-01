Shortage of slots at day care centers worsens for third straight year in 2017

The number of children on public day care waiting lists rose for the third straight year in 2017 on the back of increasing female employment, the government said Friday, raising doubt over its goal of achieving full enrollment by fiscal 2020.

The number of children awaiting enrollment in authorized day care facilities as of April was up 2,528 from a year earlier to 26,081, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said.

The overall rise was also attributable to the expanded definition of children on day care waiting lists. Children who are looked after by parents extending their child care leave due to a service shortage are counted in the data from this year.

The ministry said 69,224 children could not get into day care centers but were excluded from the official tally as their parents were applying for enrollment only in day cares of their choice. The figure was up some 2,000 from a year earlier.

The government had planned to achieve full enrollment by March 2018 but in May pushed back the goal to March 2021.

The day care shortage is more serious in big cities such as Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka, which accounted for 72.1 percent of children awaiting enrollment. Seven prefectures, such as Aomori and Fukui, had no children on waiting lists.

Slots at preschools and other day care centers expanded by around 93,000 from a year earlier but the number of applications climbed by more than 90,000 to a record of around 2.6 million.

In June, the ministry announced a fresh plan to create additional day care facilities for 320,000 children by the end of fiscal 2022.

But financing day care services has been a challenge for the government as costs for operations and hiring nursery staff are ballooning. According to the health ministry, the cost of operating preschools and other day care facilities almost doubled to ¥1.5 trillion in fiscal 2017 from ¥885 billion in fiscal 2013.

The employment rate among women is continuing to climb. The percentage of children aged 1 and 2 enrolled at day care facilities rose from 42.2 percent in 2016 to 45.7 percent in 2017.

The ministry expects the percentage to further increase to around 60 percent even if the overall number of children in Japan is declining.

Some municipal governments have voiced concerns that they cannot find new nursery staff even if they expand day care capacities. The government has decided to raise the pay for day care staffers, though there has been criticism that insufficient measures have been taken to improve their working conditions.