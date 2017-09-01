New Chinese textbook lays claim to Senkakus, dates start of war with Japan to 1931

China started a new school year on Friday with a new textbook for elementary and junior high school students that describes the Senkaku Islands, under Okinawa jurisdiction, and the South China Sea as an integral part of its territory.

The new textbook reflects the hard-line foreign policy of the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping that regards the East China Sea islands, called Diaoyu in China, and others as the country’s core interests.

Past Chinese textbooks treated the Japanese-administered Senkakus as a part of Chinese territory, but did not have much description about them.

The new textbook also changed the trigger for the war with Japan from the Marco Polo Bridge Incident in 1937 to the 1931 Liutiaohu incident.