19-year-old arrested for stabbing girlfriend in Tokyo

Police arrested a 19-year-old male Thursday for allegedly stabbing and seriously wounding his 18-year-old girlfriend in Tokyo the previous day because he had “so much feelings for her.”

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested the teenager on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed his girlfriend, a high school student in Tokyo, in the neck in Edogawa Ward early Wednesday afternoon and fled.

The teenager was caught in the city of Shizuoka, nearly 200 km southwest of the crime scene. He was quoted by the police as saying he had intended to turn himself in after settling down emotionally.

The victim was taken to a hospital but is not in a life-threatening condition, according to the police.