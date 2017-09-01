U.S. taps four construction firms to build U.S. border wall prototypes
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Deputy Commissioner Ronald Vitiello speaks to reporters during a news conference announcing the selected vendors for construction of the concrete wall prototypes for the border wall Thursday in Washington. | AP

Reuters

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration has selected four construction companies to build concrete prototypes for a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said on Thursday.

The four companies are Caddell Construction Co. of Montgomery, Alabama; Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. of Tempe, Arizona; Texas Sterling Construction Co. of Houston; and W.G. Yates & Sons Construction Company of Philadelphia, Mississippi, the agency said.

The four contracts range in price from about $400,000 to about $500,000, CBP said. The prototypes will be 30 feet (9 meters) tall and about 30 feet wide and will be tested in San Diego, it said.

