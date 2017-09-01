Japan Coast Guard boasts success in shooing away North Korean poachers at sea

The Japan Coast Guard on Thursday touted its efforts to crack down on illegal fishing operations by North Korean boats within Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

The coast guard released photos of its policing activities in the central Sea of Japan that are rich in squid resources.

Illegal fishing by North Korean vessels has been rampant in the area in recent years. On July 7, a crewmember of what appeared to be a North Korean vessel pointed a rifle at a Fisheries Agency boat near the area.

Following the incident, the coast guard started patrols in the area in cooperation with the Fisheries Agency.

During the patrols, between 50 and over 100 North Korean fishing boats were spotted per day. Using electronic signboards and audio warnings as well as water cannons in some cases, the coast guard warned the boats to exit the area.

North Korean fishing boats have been rarely spotted in the area since mid-August after the coast guard issued warnings to around 820 boats for illegal operations, it said.

None of the North Korean boats has been seized, and no accidents have occurred during the policing activities, the coast guard said.