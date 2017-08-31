Suzuki Motor rebrands India sales channel to woo young customers

Suzuki Motor Corp. is revamping its retail network across India as part of a rebranding effort aimed at attracting the nation’s young, tech-savvy buyers.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., a subsidiary of the Japanese automaker and India’s largest carmaker, said the new showrooms, called Maruti Suzuki Arena, will sport a modern look and employ cutting-edge technology.

Maruti Suzuki, which commands over 47 percent of the market, will transform its over 2,000 outlets into “modern digitally connected showrooms.”

The firm hopes to have 80 such locations open by next March, said senior marketing executive R.S. Kalsi.

Kalsi said the move is part of the company’s overall sales target of 2 million units by 2020.

The firm says digital integration — including a new website — is what will make the new shops stand out.

“This is poised to strongly connect with the young and do-it-yourself generation,” Maruti Suzuki said in a statement.

In the new strategy, the company looked to demographics, as about 65 percent of India’s 1.3 billion people are under 35.