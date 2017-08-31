Urban Japan seeing surge in 24-hour gyms

Twenty-four-hour gyms are proving popular not only in the cities but also in the suburbs, giving busy workers a cheaper option to exercise.

The number of such gyms — fitted with training machines but not with swimming pools or dance studios featured in conventional full-fledged gyms — is rising sharply.

Anytime Fitness, which opened the first such 24-hour gym in Chofu, Tokyo, in 2010, now boasts 229 branches in 17 prefectures. Joyfit 24, also based in Tokyo, operates 155 outlets in 12 prefectures.

Tipness, a major fitness club operator, has also entered the fray, opening 68 outlets of Fastgym 24 in four prefectures in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

The gyms are cheaper to set up and maintain because they can cut back on manpower and rent. Fees are thus cheaper. Traditional fitness clubs usually charge users a monthly fee of ¥10,000 or more. Most 24-hour gyms cost less than that.

On a recent afternoon, several men and women who appeared to be in their 20s to 40s were quietly working out at an Anytime Fitness facility in Ebisu, central Tokyo. Boasting floor space of just 30 sq. meters, the gym features about 30 training machines.

The entrance to the gym is locked and can only be accessed with an ID card with an IC chip. No staff are available between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m., but security cameras and emergency devices connected to security service companies are everywhere.

Sho Fujii, 28, a gym user who works in a restaurant nearby, said one recent night that he appreciates that the premises remain open around the clock.

“I sometimes come here before work,” he said. “But I like it especially during the night, because it’s less crowded and I can use machines without a wait.”

Fujii left the gym at around 3:30 a.m. But the gym had visitors throughout the night.

Anytime Fitness officials say there’s no point in closing the gyms at night because all they save would be electricity bills.

“We have been opening branches at a faster pace over the past year or two,” said an official of Joyfit 24, adding that the firm plans to open more branches in the countryside.