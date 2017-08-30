Smoking, drinking ban to remain despite lowering of age of adulthood

Young adults under 20 are expected to remain unable to smoke or drink despite legal changes to lower the age of adulthood to 18, National Police Agency officials said Wednesday.

Even if the Civil Code is amended, the agency is considering retaining the drinking and tobacco ban stipulated under existing legislation, it said.

A bill to lower the nation’s legal age of adulthood is likely to be submitted to the Diet’s extraordinary session this fall.

The planned amendment would change the definition of adulthood for the first time since the code was drawn up in the late 19th century during the Meiji Era (1868-1912). For a majority of countries in Europe and the United States, the legal age of adulthood is 18.

But lawmakers continue to be wary of allowing those under 20 to drink and smoke due to the potential health risks.

Two laws under the agency’s jurisdiction — one prohibiting drinking for minors and another banning smoking for minors — ban 18- and 19-year-olds from engaging in these acts.

Given that these laws have provisions specifying that those under 20 are banned from drinking and smoking, those in this age bracket still cannot drink and smoke should the code be amended.

But the names of the two laws are likely to be changed while retaining the content, as they have the word “minors,” which can be interpreted as meaning that people under 18 would be prohibited from drinking and smoking following the Civil Code revision.

In September 2015, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s special panel reviewing the legal age of adulthood compiled a set of proposals urging the government to lower the age from 20 to 18.

While the panel initially pushed for allowing those under 20 to drink or smoke, it eventually put off a decision on the matter until the code is revised due to divided views. Proponents say the new adults must be accountable for themselves.

The Japan Medical Association, meanwhile, has raised the issue of health concerns and risks to addiction.

The association said in a statement, also in September that year, that the younger people start drinking, the more likely they will become addicted to alcohol, and alcohol dependence could lead to drug addiction. The group also said smoking also increases the risk of illnesses.

Consumer groups are also worried that with the amendment of the code, consumer issues such as the signing of unreasonable contracts for purchases and loans could increase. The current law allows parents or guardians to unilaterally break unfair contracts entered into by those under 20.

Even after lowering the adult age, the government also plans to keep the gambling ban in place. Under current laws, minors are banned from betting on public-run forms of gambling such as horse and motorboat racing.

The pending amendment follows the June 2016 enactment of a revised election law that reduced the minimum voting age to 18. The change is based on a 2009 recommendation by the Justice Ministry’s Legislative Council, an advisory body to the justice minister, saying that it is appropriate to lower the legal age of adulthood.

Amending the code would affect some 200 other laws, and changes to each will be individually debated, according to the ministry.