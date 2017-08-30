Dollar rises above ¥110 in late Tokyo trading

The dollar rose above ¥110 in Tokyo trading late Wednesday thanks to buybacks from European players.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.00-01, up from ¥108.50-51 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1955-1956, down from $1.2047-2047, and at ¥131.51-53, up from ¥130.70-72.

Dollar buying increased in overseas trading on Tuesday on the back of a better-than-expected U.S. consumer confidence index for August, released by the Conference Board, briefly pushing up the U.S. currency to around ¥109.90.

The dollar fell to around ¥109.50 in early Tokyo trading, but buy orders from import companies for settlement purposes and solid Tokyo stock prices helped lift the U.S. currency to around ¥109.90 in midmorning trading.

The dollar moved narrowly around ¥109.70-80 early in the afternoon in the absence of fresh incentives. But it retook the ¥110 line in late trading apparently due to buybacks from European players amid receding worries about the situation surrounding North Korea, traders said.

Market players were shifting their attention to Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s U.S. employment report for August, due out later on Wednesday, according to traders.

If the ADP report turns out to be brisk, expectations will likely grow for strong readings in the U.S. Labor Department’s jobs data for August, to be released on Friday, and push up the dollar to levels close to ¥111, an official of a Japanese bank said.