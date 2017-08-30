Asahi said to plan first Euro bonds after European expansion

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. plans to sell its first bond in euros, following a $10 billion buying binge in Europe during the past year.

The beverage company, which produces beers such as Asahi Super Dry and Peroni, intends to sell senior unsecured notes due in four and eight years, according to a person familiar with the matter, who isn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Nomura Holdings Inc. are arranging investor meetings from Sept. 4 to discuss the sale, the person said.

Asahi, based in Tokyo’s Sumida Ward, has been strengthening its foothold in the European beer market since last year. The company bought SABMiller PLC’s Central and Eastern European assets, including brands such as Pilsner Urquell and Kozel, for $7.8 billion earlier this year.

The deal was designed to grow Asahi’s overseas business, the company said in a statement at the time. The brewer has expanded its global brands in an effort to decrease its reliance on a faltering Japanese beer market, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.