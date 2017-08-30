Japan’s retail sales rise 1.9% in July on year

Retail sales in July rose 1.9 percent from a year earlier to ¥12.2 trillion, up for the ninth straight month, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

Sales of summer goods were brisk as temperatures soared nationwide in the reporting month, ministry officials said.

The ministry said retail sales showed signs of picking up, keeping its basic assessment unchanged.

Sales of textiles and clothing grew 3.5 percent, as summer wear fared well.

Strong demand for air conditioners, electric fans and refrigerators helped push up sales by 4.3 percent in the machinery and equipment sector.

Drug and cosmetics sales were up 5.0 percent amid popularity of items to protect skin from ultraviolet rays.

The ministry also said sales at department stores and supermarkets fell 0.2 percent because many department stores brought summer clothing sales forward to June.

Meanwhile, convenience store sales continued to be robust, rising 3.1 percent.

Large-scale electric appliance retailers saw their sales jump 9.4 percent, with not only air conditioners but new game consoles selling well.

Sales at wholesalers rose 3.1 percent to ¥25.8 trillion, leading to a 2.7 percent increase in the combined sales in the wholesale and retail sectors to just under ¥38 trillion, the ministry said.