Land ministry budget request tops ¥6 trillion, with focus on infrastructure, tourism

The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry has requested ¥6.69 trillion for its fiscal 2018 general-account budget, up 15.5 percent from its initial budget for fiscal 2017.

The request, announced Tuesday, surpassed ¥6 trillion for the fourth straight year.

Of the total, ¥6.02 trillion would be spent on public works, up 16.3 percent from the previous fiscal year, reflecting increased transportation infrastructure costs. Of that total, ¥19.1 billion would be set aside for improvements at airports in the Tokyo metropolitan area, and ¥75.5 billion would be allocated for the construction of new shinkansen lines.

The budget request for the ministry-affiliated Japan Tourism Agency rose 17.5 percent from the previous fiscal year to ¥24.7 billion, buoyed by expenditures aimed at increasing the annual number of foreign visitors to Japan to 40 million by 2020, a target set by the government.

Additionally, ¥12.2 billion is sought for campaigns to attract more foreign travelers, such as promoting Japan as a host for international conferences and fostering the growth of minpaku (private lodging services).

The request also includes ¥40.5 billion to promote the use of abandoned houses and vacant or unclaimed lots.

An estimated ¥3.3 billion is earmarked for the development of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, with the aim of using the innovations in the construction industry.

Within expenditures for disaster prevention, ¥177.2 billion will be set for dealing with powerful earthquakes likely to occur along the Nankai Trough off the Pacific coast as well as directly beneath the Tokyo metropolitan area.

The request for spending on flood control measures totaled ¥477.4 billion.

The ministry also requested ¥485.9 billion in a special account for reconstruction related to the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, part of an effort to speed up infrastructure construction needed for recovery, such as roads and port facilities.

The Japan Coast Guard, also affiliated with the land ministry, made a record budget request of ¥230.34 billion, up nearly 10 percent from the fiscal 2017 budget.

The coast guard plans to acquire two new patrol vessels and a jet for guarding the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

Chinese ships have repeatedly entered Japanese territorial waters near the Japanese-administrated island group, which is also claimed by China and Taiwan.