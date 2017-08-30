North Korea confirms launch over Japan as Kim warns of more to come

North Korea said Wednesday that its launch a day earlier over Japan had been of an intermediate-range Hwasong-12 missile, and that the drill — meant to to counter joint U.S.-South Korean war games — had involved military units “tasked with striking the bases” of American forces in the Pacific. More such tests, the North said, were in store for the U.S. and its allies.

The nuclear-armed North test-fired the missile over Hokkaido on Tuesday morning, the first unannounced launch of a missile designed to carry a nuclear payload to fly over Japan. The missile traveled more than 2,700 km before plunging into the Pacific Ocean about 1,180 km east of Hokkaido’s Cape Erimo.

The move elicited a furious response from Tokyo, which called it an “unprecedented, grave and serious” threat. It also prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to reiterate his stance that “all options” — an allusion to military action — remain on the table for reining in the isolated country.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had overseen the drill, which took place in the capital, Pyongyang, for the first time, and gave the order to launch the missile on a “preset flight track,” the state-run Korean Central News Agency said.

“The fired ballistic rocket reflecting the dignity and might of the Juche-based nuclear power crossed the sky above Oshima peninsula of Hokkaido and Cape Erimo of Japan along the preset flight track and accurately hit the preset target waters in northern Pacific,” KCNA said.

“The drill had no impact on the security of the neighboring countries,” it said in a likely reference to Japan. Pyongyang had not acknowledged previous missile and rocket launches that overflew Japan, even taking pains to avoid such a move by “lofting” its test-firings on a steep trajectory.

The latest exercise, the report said, had involved units from the country’s Strategic Force “tasked with striking the bases of the U.S. imperialist aggressor forces located in the Pacific operational theater.”

The launch drill, the report said, had been in response to annual joint U.S.-South Korean war games known as Ulchi Freedom Guardian, which Pyongyang views as a rehearsal for invasion. Those exercises, mostly computerized, are due to wrap up Thursday.

The launch, KCNA added, had been timed to mark the 107th anniversary of the Japan-Korea Treaty of 1910, under which Tokyo began its colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. By doing so, it said Kim “gave vent to the long-pent grudge of the Korean people” with “a bold plan to make the cruel Japanese islanders insensible on bloody August 29.”

Timing aside, the launch had also been a test of the regime’s ever-improving military capabilities.

“In the drill the rocket operational capacity of the Hwasong artillery units of the KPA Strategic Force for an actual war and the combat efficiency of the newly equipped intermediate-range strategic ballistic rocket were all proved perfect,” KCNA said.

Kim was quoted as calling the drill “the first step” of North Korean military operations in the Pacific “and a meaningful prelude to containing Guam” under a “real war” scenario.

In an earlier threat this month, North Korea said it had formulated a plan to shower the area around the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam with four missiles that would overfly Japan. The island is home to American military bases that would play a key role as logistics hubs in any conflict on the Korean Peninsula.

The missile drills, possibly including more overflights of Japan, were unlikely to abate any time soon.

“It is necessary to positively push forward the work for putting the strategic force on a modern basis by conducting more ballistic rocket launching drills with the Pacific as a target in the future,” Kim said.