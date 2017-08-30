Aso again makes Hitler gaffe, this time apparently defending Nazi leader’s motive

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso on Tuesday made a possibly controversial remark over Germany’s wartime dictator Adolf Hitler.

Stressing the importance of politicians producing results, Aso said, “Hitler, who killed millions of people, was no good even if his motive was right.”

The remark, made in a speech at a workshop of his faction in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, could be taken to suggest that Aso defended Hitler’s motive of the Holocaust, a genocide of Jews and others by the Nazis during World War II, as being right and therefore may draw criticism from opposition lawmakers and others.

Aso made the remark when he was talking to member lawmakers of the faction about how politicians should behave.

Aso was criticized for a Nazi-related gaffe he made in 2013.

Noting that Germany’s Weimar constitution had been transformed by the Nazis before anyone realized it, he asked in a speech at the time, “Why don’t we learn from that trick” to achieve amendments to the Japanese Constitution. He later withdrew the remark.