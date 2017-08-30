Osaka-based Kurasushi sushi chain to offer low-carbohydrate dish using daikon

Revolving sushi chain Kurasushi will offer a low-carbohydrate sushi-like dish using Japanese daikon in place of orthodox vinegared rice, its operator said Tuesday.

Osaka-based Kura Corp. hopes to attract consumers who are limiting their intake of rice and other carbohydrates as the new dish has up to 88 percent less carbohydrates than orthodox sushi.

The new dish will be available at its restaurants nationwide from Thursday and will be offered with a choice of four toppings, including shrimp and Albacore tuna, and priced at ¥108 each.

Sushi with half the amount of rice will also be available at the same price, the operator said.

“We hope (the dish) will be savored deliciously with vegetables, without (the consumer) worrying about sugar content,” said an official of the sushi chain.