North Korea missile launches leave Japan’s travel industry jittery

Travel agencies and transport service companies in Japan are increasingly concerned over the impact from a series of missile launches by North Korea.

“All we can do is gather information” and deal with the situation, said an official at major travel agency Kinki Nippon Tourist Co.

In early August, North Korea announced a plan to launch ballistic missiles over Japan into waters near the U.S. Pacific island of Guam.

The number of passengers on Guam-bound flights of Japan Airlines during Japan’s Bon” summer holiday period dropped 3 percent from the year-before level. “It can’t be ruled out that the missile threat from North Korea has led to the passenger decrease,” a JAL official said.

At leading travel agency JTB Corp., some customers postponed their Guam tours departing during or after the Bon holiday period.

JTB is now starting to receive new reservations for Guam tours. But a company spokesman voiced concern over Tuesday’s ballistic missile launch by North Korea, saying it “may slow the pace of recovery” in customer numbers.

The missile fell into the Pacific after flying over the southwestern part of Hokkaido. This came after the reclusive country fired what appeared to be three short-range missiles on Saturday.

Railways, including East Japan Railway Co., temporarily halted part of their train services or took other safety measures on Tuesday following the latest missile firing.

“We have no choice but to suspend our services each time (a missile is launched) as we put safety first,” said an official of JR East, which suspended some of its shinkansen services.

Airlines continued their flight services normally on Tuesday.

“There’s almost no possibility of a missile hitting an aircraft,” an official of All Nippon Airways said. Still, the official cautioned, “Missile debris could fall (onto aircraft).”

People may refrain from overseas travel if tensions increase toward North Korea’s national foundation day on Sept. 9, the official added.