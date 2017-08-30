Massive searched launched for French girl, 9, feared kidnapped from wedding in the Alps

Divers and police dogs took part in a massive hunt for a missing 9-year-old girl in the French Alps on Tuesday after she vanished during a family wedding over the weekend.

“Obviously, we are exploring all leads,” local prosecutor Dietlind Baudoin told a news conference more than 48 hours after the girl, named as Maelys de Araujo, disappeared.

The girl has not been seen since around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday when she was at the wedding with her parents in the town of Pont-de-Beauvoisin in the French Alps near the town of Chambery.

Around 100 police including divers as well as cavers and dog handlers have been searching for the girl.

Divers could be seen searching for her Tuesday in the nearby Guiers river.

“Given the time that has elapsed since the disappearance of the young Maelys and given the resources that have sadly been deployed in vain to find her, the criminal possibility can no longer be ruled out,” Baudoin said.

A source close to the investigation said “each passing hour” makes kidnapping more likely than the possibility that Maelys was involved in an accident or ran away.

“It’s likely she got into a car,” the source told AFP.

The wedding was attended by some 150 people, according to the BFMTV news channel.