Osprey makes emergency landing at Oita Prefecture airport; no problems found

An Osprey aircraft made an emergency landing at an airport in Oita Prefecture on Tuesday due to possible engine trouble, a prefectural government official said.

The U.S. military aircraft landed around 6:30 p.m. at Oita airport after taking off from the U.S. Marine Corps’ Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi Prefecture. There were no reports of injury or fire.

The aircraft was on its way to the Marines’ Air Station Futenma in Okinawa Prefecture, where the plane is based.

According to local firefighters, there was no visible damage to the aircraft.

Ospreys, which take off and land like helicopters but cruise like planes, have stirred safety concerns in Japan due to a record of accidents overseas, including fatal ones.