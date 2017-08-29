Only 50% of schools designated as shelters after disaster strikes have emergency toilet facilities

Only about half of public schools in Japan designated to serve as shelters in times of disasters had facilities as of April 1 that can be used as an alternative to flush toilets when water supply is cut off during evacuations, an education ministry survey showed Tuesday.

Given the survey result, the ministry will ask local education boards across the country to promote the installation of disaster toilets at schools.

Some of the people who took shelter at schools after powerful earthquakes struck Kumamoto Prefecture and other parts of the Kyushu in April 2016 suffered deterioration in their health due to a lack of such toilet facilities.

The survey covered 30,994 public elementary, junior high and high schools, and special needs schools designated as evacuation centers among a total of 33,638 such schools in the country.

The schools were asked whether they have functions needed during the first few days from the occurrence of a disaster until relief supplies start to be delivered to evacuees sheltering at the schools.

Only 49.5 percent of the schools said they have lavatory functions, including portable and manhole toilets, that can be used during disasters.

The proportion stood at 53.4 percent for schools that have their own power-generating facilities or other means to secure electricity supply, 72.0 percent for schools having facilities to store relief supplies and 66.4 percent for schools that secure drinking water in tanks or stored bottles.

Of 28,115 schools that may be used by elderly and disabled people during disasters, 61.9 percent have taken steps to make their facilities barrier-free, such as installing ramps.