Defendant’s strange actions in court lead to judge delaying issuing kidnap case ruling

The presiding judge in the trial of a man accused of the 2014 high-profile kidnapping of a girl who was found safe in March last year on Tuesday postponed handing down a ruling on the 25-year-old suspect, Kabu Terauchi.

Satomi Matsubara, the judge at the Saitama District Court, made the decision because Terauchi threw Tuesday’s hearing into confusion by making strange noises and saying unintelligible things.

The new date to deliver Terauchi’s verdict will be fixed later. Public prosecutors are demanding a 15-year prison term for him.

At the opening of Tuesday’s hearing, Terauchi shrieked when he entered the courtroom. When the judge asked Terauchi about his profession, he said he was a “fairy from the forest.”

As Terauchi kept on uttering strange remarks, saying he does not understand Japanese, for example, the judge ordered the session adjourned. The hearing reopened later, but Terauchi continued to act the same way. When asked to identify himself, he said he was an amoeba.

The focus of Terauchi’s trial was on whether he was mentally competent to take criminal responsibility, as a psychiatric evaluation conducted by the court found that he has mild autism spectrum disorder, a kind of developmental disability.

The prosecutors claimed that Terauchi can be held fully criminally responsible because the kidnapping and confinement were prepared deliberately.

The defendant’s side insisted that Terauchi has limited criminal responsibility as he was suffering from schizophrenia.

According to the indictment, Terauchi put the girl, now 16, into his car in Asaka, Saitama Prefecture, on March 10, 2014, lying that her parents were set to divorce, and took her to his apartment in Inage Ward in the city of Chiba.

Terauchi is suspected of having confined the girl to the Chiba apartment and his new apartment in Tokyo’s Nakano Ward until March 27 last year, causing her to suffer serious post-traumatic stress disorder.

On that day, the girl made an emergency call to the police from a public phone at a train station after fleeing the Nakano apartment. Afterward, she was taken into protective custody.