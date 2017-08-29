Communications ministry to build decoy networks in bid to lure cyberattackers

The communications ministry plans to start a demonstration test to employ decoys to grasp cyberattack patterns in the early stages and use the information to prevent damage, sources said Tuesday.

The test, which is aimed to quickly respond to the diverse methods of cyberattacks, is planned to start in fiscal 2018, which begins next April 1, according to the sources.

The ministry will include ¥200 million for building the new system in its budgetary request for the next fiscal year, the sources said.

Under the plan, the ministry will create several networks which will be used as decoys to lure cyberattacks. The ministry hopes to detect various types of cyberattacks on the decoy networks, such as infection with a new type of virus.

If the networks encounter an unknown attack, the ministry will promptly analyze its characteristics and share the information with private security software makers to prevent the damage from spreading.

Ransomware attacks, in which files on computers and other terminals are encrypted and money demanded for their decryption, wreaked havoc throughout the world earlier this year.

To limit such damage, the government sees it as essential to grasp attack patterns and tactics, which are becoming increasingly complex, at an early stage and take countermeasures.