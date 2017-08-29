Police to deploy large helicopters for border security, remote-isle incidents

The National Police Agency plans to deploy large helicopters to prefectural police forces in Okinawa and Fukuoka to transport officers to remote islands near national borders and assist in disaster rescue operations, informed sources said Tuesday.

Aiming to introduce one such helicopter each in the two police departments in fiscal 2020, the NPA sought ¥3.13 billion in its budget request for fiscal 2018, including funding for security and disaster-relief equipment.

According to the agency, prefectural police forces are mostly equipped with small- and medium-sized helicopters. There are only two large-size helicopters that accommodate 20-30 people each, and both belong to Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department.

The absence of a large police helicopter in western Japan has been seen as an issue that demands an urgent response to ensure a better crisis management capacity.

In border areas, including around the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa, police officers engage in security activities aboard Japan Coast Guard patrol ships. China also claims the Japanese-administered islands, which it calls the Diaoyus.

Police helicopters and coast guard vessels are supposed to be used for the transportation of police officers and other personnel in times of emergencies.

The NPA plans to introduce large helicopters in order to improve its capability of transporting contingency response officers, the sources said.

The agency assumes that large helicopters will be used in such situations as the landing of an armed group on a border-area remote island claiming sovereignty over it and the arrival on the island of Tsushima, Nagasaki Prefecture, for instance, of a large number of displaced people in the event of an emergency on the Korean Peninsula.

Such helicopters are also expected to be used for rescue activities in the aftermath of massive natural disasters, including earthquakes and heavy rain.