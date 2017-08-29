Dollar slips below ¥109 in Tokyo

The dollar fell below ¥109 in Tokyo trading Tuesday, following North Korea’s launch of a ballistic missile over Japan.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.50-51, down from ¥109.15-16 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.2047-2047, up from $1.1925-1926, and at ¥130.70-72, up from ¥130.17-18.

Heavy selling hit the dollar in early trading as risk-averse sentiment grew rapidly in the market after the North Korea missile passed over northern Japan into the Pacific Ocean, traders said.

After retreating to a four-month low of around ¥108.30, the dollar trimmed the losses toward midmorning thanks to month-end purchases by importers.

The U.S. currency mostly moved in a narrow range around ¥108.80 until the middle of afternoon trading.

But dollar selling for euros gathered steam in late trading, with Europe’s single currency retaking $1.20 for the first time in about two years and eight months, which in turn led to a drop in the dollar against the yen.

“Currency players are likely to remain nervous about news on North Korea for the time being,” a foreign exchange broker said.

An official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said that the dollar may be dampened if U.S. President Donald Trump condemns North Korea more strongly and tensions between the two countries heighten further.