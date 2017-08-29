Most Toyota autos to have system to prevent mistaken acceleration

Toyota Motor Corp. will install a system in 90 percent of its vehicles sold in Japan by March 2019 to help prevent mistaken acceleration, the automaker said.

The leading Japanese automaker made the decision after determining that the system, called Intelligent Clearance Sonar, has reduced the number of collisions to one-tenth the original rate.

In recent years, there have been a number of accidents blamed on elderly drivers mistakenly hitting the accelerator instead of the brake pedal.

The ICS system recognizes obstacles around the vehicle during parking and prevents sudden acceleration by reducing engine output and using automated braking.

The system is already installed in some 30 percent of Toyota vehicles, mainly luxury and large models. The company will promote its installation in compact cars popular with elderly people.

According to a Toyota study of 247,000 vehicles, 0.2 percent of automobiles without safety systems were involved in an accident, while the proportion stood at 0.02 percent for vehicles equipped with both the Toyota Safety Sense collision avoidance support package system and ICS.

Toyota also plans to install the TSS system in almost all of the passenger cars it sells in Japan, the United States and Europe by the end of this year.