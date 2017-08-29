Cabinet turmoil prompts delay in dates to announce Emperor’s abdication, new era

The Japanese government is considering dropping its plan to set and announce the dates of Emperor Akihito’s abdication and the start of a new era in September, informed sources said Monday.

A decision on the schedule is likely to be postponed until later this year, the sources said.

The government finds it necessary to initially focus on stabilizing the political situation following the recent slide in public approval ratings for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet, the sources said.

The falling approval ratings apparently made Abe cautious about rushing to amend the Constitution. Earlier in August, he said there should be no predetermined timeframe for constitutional amendments.

Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party faces crucial triple by-elections for the House of Representatives on Oct. 22.

The government planned to convene a meeting of the Imperial House Council, a panel of Imperial family members and the heads of the Cabinet, Diet and the Supreme Court, on Sept. 4 to set the date for the Emperor’s abdication.

The government initially aimed to decide the date for the abdication early, in order to prepare better for it while reducing the possible impact on people’s daily lives.

A postponement in the decision may lead to a delay in the announcement of the name of a new era, as well as in preparations for the abdication, including those to set up support teams and a residence for the Emperor after he steps down.

The government has two plans for the dates of the Emperor’s abdication and the start of a new era; one for the handover of the throne to Crown Prince Naruhito to take place in late December 2018, with the beginning of the new era on New Year’s Day in 2019; the other for the Imperial succession to take place at the end of March 2019 and for the new era to begin on April 1, the start of fiscal 2019.

A special law to allow Emperor Akihito to step down enacted in June stipulates that the Emperor will abdicate by June 2020 and that the government will fix the abdication date after consulting with the Imperial House Council.