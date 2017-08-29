GE shutters 125-year-old Ontario engine plant, denies move linked to worker toxin-exposure claims

More than 350 workers at a General Electric plant in Canada will be losing their jobs as the 125-year-old facility ceases manufacturing next year.

The plant gained a level of notoriety in recent years because retirees from the hulking Peterborough, Ontario, facility claimed illnesses linked to exposure to toxins inside the factory.

Ontario Labor Minister Kevin Flynn has called on the worker’s compensation board to “bring justice” for about 300 former workers whose health claims were previously denied

GE spokeswoman Kim Warburton said over the weekend that a drop in global demand for the company’s goods prompted the decision to close the plant. It produces large engines for the oil and mining industries.

Warburton said it was not related to ongoing health claims

Generations of Peterborough families worked at the plant founded by Thomas Edison, which was the city’s biggest employer and one of the Canada’s largest factories, with more than 6,500 workers during the 1960s

The company has not conceded that any illnesses were caused by working at the plant and says chemicals were used in what were believed to be safe ways at the time.

Workers in Ontario cannot sue their employers for workplace injuries and illness and must go through the worker’s compensation board.

A lengthy report conducted by researchers hired by the union representing workers at the plant that found exposure to more than 3,000 toxic chemicals from 1945 to 2000 and significant health problems among former employees.

Unifor, the union that represents the plant’s workers, accused GE of outsourcing production to the United Kingdom, Brazil, France, and Mexico.

“General Electric has been an integral part of Peterborough’s history for over a century,” Jerry Dias, Unifor’s national president, said in a statement. “Now the company is rewarding the loyalty of the community by pulling up the stakes and moving jobs out of the country.”