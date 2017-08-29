North Korea fires missile over Japan that reportedly breaks up, falls into Pacific

North Korea fired a missile over Japan at 5:58 a.m. Tuesday that went down in the Pacific 14 minutes later 1,180 km east of Hokkaido’s Cape Erimo, the government announced, adding no damage has been reported to ships or aircraft.

NHK meanwhile reported that the missile broke into three pieces and fell into the waters off Hokkaido.

The Japanese government’s J-Alert warning system advised people in the area to take precautions, an initial report said.

The Japanese military did not attempt to shoot down the missile, which passed over Japanese territory around 6:06 a.m. Japan time (2106 GMT). It was reportedly the first missile to fly over Japan since a Taepodong went over in 1998. The Nuclear Regulation Authority said no damage has occurred at the nation’s atomic facilities.

South Korea’s military said the projectile was fired from the Sunan region near the North Korean capital of Pyongyang just before 6 a.m. (2100 GMT Monday).

Tensions had eased between North Korea and the United States after weeks of threats.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened to fire missiles into the sea near the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and U.S. President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang would face “fire and fury” if it threatened the United States.

North Korea has conducted a series of test launches to develop its missile capability and recently threatened to send missiles over western Japan and into waters near the U.S. territory of Guam.

The Self-Defense Forces are practicing deploying anti-missile batteries at three U.S. bases in Japan.

The U.S. military says the drills will test the ability of Japanese and U.S. forces to work together and assess firing locations at the bases. They will also allow Japan to practice rapid deployment of its PAC-3 anti-missile system.

The “unidentified ballistic missile” was launched at around 2057 GMT Tuesday from Sunan, the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, saying it traveled east “and over Japan.”

“South Korea and the U.S. are jointly analyzing for details,” it added.

Tokyo also said it overflew its territory, with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe saying the government would take “full steps” to ensure the safety of the Japanese people.

The country’s chief government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, said the missile posed a “serious, grave security threat” to Japan.

The Tuesday firing comes days after Pyongyang launched three short-range missiles in what was seen as a minimal provocation after the start of the Ulchi Freedom Guardian South Korean-U.S. joint military exercises.

But Tuesday’s flight path represents a significant escalation by Pyongyang, which earlier this month threatened to fire a salvo of missiles towards the U.S. territory of Guam.

Any such flights would have to pass over Japan.

When Pyongyang carried out its first two successful tests of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) last month it fired them on lofted trajectories that avoided traveling over the Asian island nation.

Japan has in the past vowed to shoot down North Korean missiles or rockets that threaten to hit its territory, and deployed its Patriot missile defense system in response to the Guam threat, reports and officials said, with an Aegis destroyer also stationed in the Sea of Japan (East Sea).

In 2009, a North Korean rocket passed over Japanese territory without incident, triggering Japan’s immediate denouncement.

At the time North Korea claimed it was launching a telecommunications satellite, but Washington, Seoul and Tokyo believed Pyongyang was testing an ICBM.