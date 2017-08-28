Japan’s smaller rivers to get low-cost water level gauges to monitor for flooding

The land ministry will accelerate moves to install low-cost water level gauges at small and midsize rivers to help ensure early flood detection.

The ministry will seek necessary funds in the fiscal 2018 budget.

Water level data collected by gauges installed in rivers are important information for local municipalities’ decisions on whether to issue evacuation instructions.

Heavy rain that hit northern Kyushu in July revealed that many smaller rivers in the region do not have water level gauges. This is mainly because such devices are expensive and operation costs are high.

The ministry began developing the low-cost energy-saving water gauge this fiscal year using state-of-the-art technology in a joint project with the private sector. This month, a prototype device was placed in the Toriyama River in Yokohama.

The ministry hopes to complete the development by the end of this year after checking the accuracy of the data measurements, the sources said.

As the small devices function only when water levels rise, no battery charge will be required for at least five years, helping reduce maintenance costs.

Collected data can be shared online. The gauges can be installed easily at bridges and other river facilities, with total installation costs of less than ¥1 million per unit, according to the sources.