Over 80% of forthcoming university grads in Japan have a job offer

Over 80 percent of job-hunting university students had secured at least one informal job offer for next spring as of Aug. 1, according to a private survey.

The share of such students increased 4.9 percentage points from a year before to 84.2 percent amid the continuing labor shortage, according to the survey by job information provider Recruit Career Co.

The rate for students majoring in the humanities and social sciences stood at 82.2 percent while the rate for science majors was 88.4 percent, the company said Monday.

Of the total, 64.2 percent received offers from two or more companies, the highest for August since the survey started in 2012.

Companies unable to secure the planned amount of people this spring apparently increased the pool of prospective employees, observers said.

Students who said that they had been subject to harassment by companies pressuring them to end job-hunting activities in exchange for informal employment offers increased 2.7 points to 13.1 percent.

The survey was conducted for eight days starting Aug. 2 with university students who signed up to a job information website run by the unit of Recruit Holdings Co. It received 1,463 responses.