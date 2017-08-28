Dollar falls below ¥109.50 in Tokyo

The dollar moved on a weak note below ¥109.50 in Tokyo trading on Monday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.15-16, down from ¥109.67-67 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1925-1926, up from $1.1781-1782, and at ¥130.17-18, up from ¥129.19-26.

In New York on Friday, the dollar fell to around ¥109.10 as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s failure to touch on monetary policy in her closely watched speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the same day gave rise to speculation that the Fed is cautious about credit tightening.

In early Tokyo trading on Monday, the dollar attracted buybacks and climbed to around ¥109.40.

But the greenback fell back to around ¥109.10 by midmorning trading following Tokyo stocks’ downturn after their solid opening. In the afternoon, the dollar moved in a narrow range.

“The dollar-yen pair moved without a clear direction amid a lack of major fresh incentives,” a foreign exchange broker said, adding that market activities were largely limited to trading for position adjustments.

The dollar’s topside was capped after the U.S. currency met with selling following Yellen’s Jackson Hole speech, the currency broker said.

But its downside was also limited thanks to “a dearth of negative factors,” a major Japanese bank official said.