Nikkei edges down on stronger yen

The benchmark Nikkei average lost ground, albeit modestly, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Monday, weighed down by the yen’s strengthening against the dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei shed 2.71 points, or 0.01 percent, to end at 19,449.90. On Friday, the key market gauge rose 98.84 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 3.13 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,600.12, after gaining 4.79 points the previous trading day.

The Nikkei got off to a firmer start, with investors taking heart to see the U.S. Dow Jones industrial average rise on Friday, market sources said.

The Dow’s strength came as expectations for an early interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve receded after Fed Chair Janet Yellen made no reference to the U.S. central bank’s monetary policy in her closely watched speech Friday at an annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

However, the Nikkei soon slipped into minus territory and finished the Monday morning session slightly lower. The index drifted without a clear direction in the afternoon amid a dearth of fresh incentives, brokers said.

Some players moved for bargain-hunting, but that was not powerful enough to push up the Nikkei, they said.

By contrast, the Topix advanced thanks to selective buying of individual issues, such as game maker Nintendo, said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.

As a whole, Tokyo market players were in a “wait-and-see mood ahead of the release of U.S. jobs data for August on Friday,” an official of a bank-affiliated securities company said, adding that they are also keeping attention on other key overseas economic indicators due out this week as well as Japanese data.

Ichikawa noted that the market may remain inactive longer. Active trading could be held in check until the reopening of the U.S. Congress on Tuesday or the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Sept. 19-20, he suggested.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,184 to 713 on the TSE’s first section, while 126 issues were unchanged.

Volume inched up to 1.344 million shares from Friday’s 1.343 billion shares.

Insurers, including Tokio Marine, T&D and Dai-ichi Life, and mega-bank groups such as Mitsubishi UFJ, were downbeat reflecting lower U.S. long-term interest rates.

Export-oriented issues, including automaker Subaru and motorcycle maker Yamaha Motor, met with selling on the back of the yen’s strength.

By contrast, domestic demand-linked defensive issues, such as drug makers Nippon Shinyaku, Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical and Shionogi, were buoyant.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key September contract on the Nikkei average fell 20 points to 19,430.