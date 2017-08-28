Toshiba and Western Digital chiefs negotiate sale of memory unit

The chief executives of Toshiba Corp. and Western Digital Corp. began last-minute negotiations Monday on the sale of the Japanese company’s prized chip manufacturing unit, according to sources.

Western Digital CEO Steve Milligan arrived in Japan to meet with Toshiba’s Satoshi Tsunakawa to discuss a deal crucial to Toshiba’s restructuring efforts. If finalized, the arrangement is expected to be announced Thursday.

The Western Digital-led group has so far raised ¥1.9 trillion ($17 billion) of Toshiba’s ¥2 trillion asking price for Toshiba Memory Corp.

California-based Western Digital has proposed paying ¥150 billion of that amount by purchasing bonds convertible into common shares, forgoing voting rights for the time being.

Monday’s negotiations were expected to focus on the size of the voting right in Toshiba Memory that Western Digital would be entitled to in the future. It may alternatively accept preferred shares.

Toshiba hopes to keep Western Digital’s voting privilege under 20 percent in consideration of antitrust regulations in the various countries it does business in.

Toshiba Memory would remain under Japanese control, with more than 60 percent of voting rights held by Japanese parties, sources said.

The price tag would also be covered by investments of ¥300 billion each from the government-backed Innovation Network Corp. of Japan, the Development Bank of Japan and U.S. fund Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

Toshiba is seeking to retain some shares in the unit.

Participants plan to make a return on investment by taking the unit public several years down the line.

Toshiba is racing to finalize the sale to cover huge losses from its now-bankrupt U.S. nuclear power unit, Westinghouse Electric Co. The losses have plunged the conglomerate into negative net worth, a situation it must remedy by next March to avoid delisting from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

A deal between Toshiba and Western Digital could end a legal battle that saw the U.S. firm file a petition to block any sale of Toshiba Memory without its consent, citing the terms of their joint venture contract.

The dispute derailed Toshiba’s negotiations with a separate consortium that included South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Co. and U.S. investment fund Bain Capital.